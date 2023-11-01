A father who lost his three sons in separate incidents within the space of five years says he is determined to turn tragedy into a lasting legacy.

Arthur Mosley's eldest son Robert was 40 when he died after he fell down the stairs at a friend's house in 2015.

Younger brother Peter, 37, drowned in July 2019.

A year later 36-year-old Phillip Mosley, the youngest of the three, was killed in a motorbike accident.

Arthur Mosley, from Withernsea, East Yorkshire, said: "It's devastating for anybody to lose a child. I've had to break it to their mother three times. It's been me who's told her."

Peter Mosley, a fisherman of 16 years and father-of-two, drowned after jumping into the sea when his trawler broke down off the coast of Tunstall.

His body was found 25 miles of Bridlington three weeks later.

In a tribute following his death, Arthur Mosley told the Hull Live website: "Everyone wanted to work with him because of his attitude and experience.

"He loved the job and knew everything about the sea. That’s what made what happened so difficult to understand and was such a shock.

"If anyone wanted help he would be there and would make the pots for people.

"He was my rock and we loved him to bits."

Mr Mosley, who himself spent four decades at sea, has since campaigned to raise money for the RNLI, which searched for his son.

He said: "The more money that Peter raises - if it saves one more life, it's worth it."

His efforts have now been praised as part of a national campaign, which has raised more than £3million for the RNLI.

Darren Hickey, from Withernsea Lifeboat Station, said: "A lot of people on the crew were friends to Peter and know Arthur very, very well. So it's very important that we not only remember him, but we honour his memory and help Arthur carry on in his quest to save lives at sea."

