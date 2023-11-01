A police force is being investigated over claims it failed to act on domestic abuse complaints against a serving officer who has since been suspended.

The West Yorkshire officer is alleged to have committed offences over a 14-month period from 2021 to 2023.

He is separately facing an investigation into the alleged sharing of offensive WhatsApp messages.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the officer had been suspended.

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched its investigation into how complaints were handled.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are independently investigating a complaint alleging West Yorkshire Police failed to accurately record and investigate complaints and conduct allegations against a serving officer between the period of December 2021 and March 2023."

The IOPC it had received a separate referral from the force about "messages sent and received within a WhatsApp group" but had advised it to carry out a local investigation.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said an enquiry was being carried out by its professional standards directorate into the domestic abuse claims.

It said it was aware of "further allegations" against the officer, believed to relate to WhatsApp messages, which were being investigated.

The statement said: "We also make it clear to those working for West Yorkshire Police that the use of misogynistic or racist language is not acceptable. If anyone has any concerns about the conduct of a West Yorkshire Police employee, then we would urge them to report it."