A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a hill-top village near Halifax.

Police were called to Pleasant View, Midgley, at 3.43pm on Tuesday, 31 October, after the victim, a man in his fifties, was seriously injured. He was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

A man has been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation into a clearly serious incident which resulted in the death of a man yesterday evening. "I understand that people locally will be rightly concerned, and I want to reassure people that we are currently treating this as an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else at this time." Investigations are continuing at the scene.

