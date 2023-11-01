The family of a suspected murder victim has said he was a "much loved character".

Jason Gaskin, 53, was found unconscious with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby, Doncaster, at around 1am on Sunday.

He died at the scene.

In a statement his family said: "Jason is a loved father, grandfather and husband. Loved very much by the traveller community and everybody that knew and met him; a much loved character.

"Family thank everyone who has supported and continues to support them."

Further tests are being carried out to determine Mr Gaskin's cause of death.

A 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder have been bailed as enquiries continue. Another man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has also been bailed.

A third man, aged 39, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.