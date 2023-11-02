A Leeds United fan who threw an e-cigarette onto the pitch after the referee denied his team a penalty has been banned.

Daniel Bull hurled the object into the penalty area at Elland Road during United's 3-0 Championship win against Watford on 23 September. The referee had to step out of the way to avoid being hit. He then picked the e-cigarette up. CCTV footage showed Bull was the culprit.He was banned from matches for three years and was ordered to pay a £90 fine, £80 costs and a £56 surcharge.

He was also fined a further £50 for failing to attend court in October. Ch Supt Russell Hughes, who led the policing operation at the match, said: "Criminal behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and poses a significant risk of injury to match officials and players.

"West Yorkshire Police will always treat incidents like this very seriously."