'He might kidnap someone': A recording of the call Gracie Spinks made to police about Michael Sellers

A recording has been released of the phone call a young woman made to police about being stalked months before she was stabbed to death.

In the 101 call to Derbyshire Police, made in February 2021, 23-year-old Gracie Spinks said her co-worker Michael Sellers had become "obsessed with her" after she told him she did not want a relationship with him.

"As soon as I called it off he was getting weirder and weirder," she can be heard telling the call handler in the recording.

She describes Sellers as a "complete weirdo" and says: "I'm just worried that the next time it happens to someone else it could be worse... he might kidnap someone."

In the call she can be heard saying she does not want Sellers to be arrested, but wants his behaviour to be noted on file.

Ms Spinks made the call after Sellers, 35, turned up unannounced at her horse's yard and she found out he had been investigated by their employers, xbite, for harassing others.

She says his behaviour "scared me a lot".

Four months after the phone call Ms Spinks was found stabbed to death at her horse's stables in Duckmanton, near Chesterfield. Sellers is believed to have attacked her and then taken his own life.

Gracie was a proficient horse rider. Credit: Family handout

His body was found 150 metres away later the same morning.

Appearing at the inquest into Ms Spinks' death PC Sarah Parker, who initially investigated the stalking complaint for Derbyshire Police, told Chesterfield Coroner's Court Sellers was only given "words of advice" as Ms Spinks did not support a prosecution.

But she did not request information concerning previous incidents of Sellers making unwanted contact with other women at the workplace where he met Ms Spinks, as she did not feel it was "a proportionate enquiry".

She said: "He was not on our systems, nothing had been reported to us before, so my risk assessment was that he was low risk.

"It never went beyond that."

The inquest has heard Ms Spinks reported Sellers to xbite in January 2021 and called police the following month.

PC Parker was assigned to the case the next day after two separate police sergeants had assessed the 101 call and concluded there was a "real and immediate risk to (Ms Spinks') safety".

In a report dated 18 February 2021, PC Parker said: "[Sellers] should at least get some words of advice and [I] asked [Ms Spinks] to think about it.

"She decided she wanted words of advice given but decided she did not support any kind of prosecution.

"I have seen Sellers today. He seemed to believe he was in a relationship with Ms Spinks. I told him this is not the case and told him not to contact her again."

Michael Sellers, the suspected killer of Gracie Spinks Credit: PA

In a later statement, PC Parker said Sellers "seemed nervous but accepted what I was saying and he agreed that he would not contact her".

PC Parker told the court that she did not fill in and had never seen a key risk assessment form, known as a 490, despite Derbyshire Police telling all officers months earlier that one should be filed in all stalking cases.

She also said she received no training from the force on stalking cases, agreeing with Narita Bahra KC, representing Ms Spinks' family, that she was "effectively left to her own devices" on the subject.

No recording was made of her conversation with Ms Spinks, and while the conversation with Sellers was recorded on her bodycam, this was not saved and was automatically deleted a month later.

When asked if she should have recorded more information related to her risk assessment, Pc Parker replied: "I do accept that my updates on the crime report are not as full as they should be."

During her inquiries, she spoke to Lee Bingham, the operations manager at xbite, who informed her that he was aware of Sellers making inappropriate contact with two further women.

The inquest has previously heard that Sellers had harassed eight women before Ms Spinks, at least four of whom had raised Sellers' conduct with xbite.

When asked by the coroner, Matthew Kewley, why she did not investigate previous complaints, Pc Parker said: "Nothing had been disclosed that made me think I need to report more offences. I still considered it to be low risk.

"I wish now, knowing what has happened, I had requested that but at the time, based on the information I had been given, I did not think it was a proportionate enquiry."

Pc Parker said that in hindsight, she agreed that Sellers' behaviour was "fixated" and that she would have both upgraded his risk level and would "certainly" have interviewed him under caution.

The inquest continues.