A killer who bludgeoned his flatmate to death with a hammer later wrote a letter to his lover telling her he was prepared to go to prison "if I know you’re there at the end".

David Scott attacked 49-year-old Sarah Brierley in Sheffield on Valentine's Day, 14 February this year.

He and his girlfriend, Zoe Clark, 38, then stole a TV, pressure cooker and coffee machine as Ms Brierley lay dead.

Her body was found when police broke into the property on Skelton Close, Woodhouse, six days later.

When officers arrested Scott they found a letter to Clark, in which he wrote: "I can do 20 years, if I know you’re there at the end."

Scott, 40, was convicted of murder and jailed for life, with a minimum term of 29 years, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Clark, 38, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, but guilty of theft and was jailed for 42 weeks.

The trial heard how Scott inflicted catastrophic head injuries on Ms Brierley – also known as "Queenie" – in an attack the judge, Mr Justice Kerr, said was probably prompted by jealousy after Ms Brierley "professed love for Zoe Clark".

"You killed her in a rage," the judge told Scott.

Police found Ms Brierley's body after breaking into the flat. Credit: MEN Media

The trial heard a mobile phone used by Scott had an image showing Ms Brierley's body with a bin bag over her head.

His bloody footprints were found at the scene. An expert had matched the footprint to a type of Adidas trainers worn by Scott.

The court heard Scott was known to carry a claw hammer in order to rob people to fund his drug addiction.

During the sentencing, the court heard a victim personal statement from Ms Brierley's sister, Lisa Dawson.

She said Ms Brierley's life "spiralled" after being sexually abused as a child. She said her abuser was convicted and sentenced, and Ms Brierley went into the care system.Ms Dawson said: "This changed her personality... counselling didn't work out and her life spiralled to depression, drugs and prostitution.

"She became addicted to heroin for a number of years. We always tried our hardest to keep some form of contact so we knew she was safe. She had two children but they were taken into care and adopted."She liked colouring and music but because of our family situation, there is a lot I don't know about her. Me and Sarah had started to talk more but I found out through social media she had been murdered. She wanted to be part of the family and was always willing to help others out even when she didn't have a lot herself."

Det Ch Insp Inspector Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Sarah died at the hands of someone she trusted enough to live with her.

"The intent of Scott has never come to light, and we do not know why he decided to end an innocent woman’s life."

