Police arrested a man for allegedly dressing as the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi for Halloween.

North Yorkshire Police received complaints after a man shared photos of himself wearing a costume on social media.

In the pictures he could be seen with a head-dress and a T-shirt with the words "I love Ariana Grande". He also had a backpack with the words "boom" and "TNT" written on it.The man, in his 40s, was arrested on 1 November on suspicion of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages. He has been released on police bail.Twenty-two people died when Abedi detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena after a concert by pop star Ariana Grande on 22 May 2017.