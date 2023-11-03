A man who was hit by a van while riding a mobility scooter has died.

The 73-year-old was taken to hospital after the collision with a white Vauxhall van on Shaw Lane in Mapplewell, Barnsley, at 7.35am on Thursday 26 October.

He died on Thursday, 2 November.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and has spoken to police.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses.

