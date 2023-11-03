Play Brightcove video

Report by Matt Price

Thousands of drivers have been fined for speeding over a motorway bridge that has been undergoing repairs for more than a year.

A 30mph limit is in place on part of the M62 Ouse Bridge, near Goole in East Yorkshire, where engineers are carrying out work to fix damaged joints.

Figures obtained by ITV Calendar News under the Freedom of Information Act show that 6,442 notices of intended prosecution were issued to motorists for speeding between November last year and September this year.

Neil Greig, of the road safety charity I Am Roadsmart, said the figures were "very concerning".

He said: "30mph is quite uncommon and, in this case, I believe it’s to do with protecting the joint work on the bridge as well as to protect the workforce."

He added: "The abuse I hear about to people trying to fix our roads is unbelievable."

The bridge was found to have damaged joints in March 2022. Credit: ITV News

The 47-year-old Ouse Bridge is used by around 45,000 vehicles every day.

Highways England ordered repairs in March 2022 after a damaged joint was found.

All eight joints across both carriageways were then found to be faulty and in need of replacing.

A lowered speed limit was put in place to ensure the safety of both road workers and motorists.

Speed cameras went live in November of 2022.

At the time a Highways England spokesperson said: "The temporary reduction in speed limit is there for everyone’s safety – those driving on the bridge as well as those repairing it.

"Working next to live lanes comes with a number of hazards as does driving next to roadworks.

"The addition of safety cameras will ensure we keep everyone as safe as possible, and we urge road users to adhere to the limit so everyone gets home safe and well."

Traffic officer Andy Ramsden said he was surprised the number of drivers caught speeding was not higher.

"[I'm suprised] having driven the route regularly and seen the non-compliance to the speeds. The limits are in place to protect the people working on the bridge."

Work on the Ouse Bridge is likely to continue into 2024.

