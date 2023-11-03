A police officer who was involved in racist and sexist conversations on WhatsApp has been sacked.

PC Louis Hepplestone, who was based in the Kirklees district of West Yorkshire Police, was dismissed following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Concerns were raised about Hepplestone after a separate investigation into his colleague, detention officer William Loyd-Hughes.

Loyd-Hughes, who was based at Huddersfield Police Station, was sentenced to a community order in April for sharing content apparently supporting Northern Irish paramilitaries.

Messages obtained from his phone showed offensive WhatsApp messages between Loyd-Hughes and Hepplestone, which began before they joined West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement, the IOPC said: "The evidence showed that even after becoming a police officers, PC Hepplestone failed to challenge offensive messages containing racist comments and a joke about rape.

"He also sent messages referring to female colleagues that were considered misogynistic."

The IOPC said Hepplestone failed to raise concerns about Loyd-Hughes after he became a West Yorkshire officer.

He admitted sending and responding to offensive messages and failing to report the messages he received.

A panel found him guilty of gross misconduct. He was sacked and banned from serving as an officer in future,

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: "His failure to challenge blatantly racist views or a joke about rape were a complete betrayal of the values he should have been upholding as a police officer."

She added: "Behaviour like this undermines the efforts of the vast majority of officers, who work incredibly hard in challenging circumstances to keep us safe."