A man has died days after being stabbed in Grimsby.

The man was stabbed on Heneage Street on Wednesday, 1 November, and was treated for injuries.

He was discharged from hospital on the same day but was found dead at a house on East Street on Friday.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident on Wednesday and remains in police custody.

SIO Ch Insp Nicola Burnett said: "A scene guard remains in place on East Street whilst we continue with our lines of enquiry, and our teams will be visible in the area providing additional reassurance to residents."

