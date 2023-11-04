A man has been jailed for leaving a young boy with life-threatening injuries following a "vicious assault" in Leeds.

Jonathan Harris seriously assaulted a three-year-old child in August, 2021.

The 40-year-old left the boy with initially life-threatening injuries and he had to spend more than a week in hospital receiving treatment.

West Yorkshire Police say the boy has recovered physically, but is suffering from behavioural and mental health problems as a result of the attack.

When Harris was initially arrested, he denied the attack and claimed he did not know how the injuries had been caused.

He later admitted to the assault, which DC Katie Hall described as "absolutely horrific".

Harris, from Nottingham, has been sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison at Leeds Crown Court.

