BMW driver arrested after woman dies in Bradford crash

The crash happened on Hamm Strasse near the junction with Manningham Lane. Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in a crash in Bradford.

The 22-year-old woman was walking when she collided with a blue BMW 320D M sport on Hamm Strasse near the junction with Manningham Lane at around 4.40pm on Saturday, 4 November.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

The man driving the blue BMW 320D M sport has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Det Sgt Mick Kilburn, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision in which a young woman has tragically lost her life.

"I would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision, or the BMW just prior to it."

