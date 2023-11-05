Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington.

Hundreds of Sheffield Steelers ice hockey fans have gathered for a vigil to pay their respects to Adam Johnson.

Nottingham Panthers player Johnson, 29, died after his neck was cut by a skate worn by one of the Steelers team in a collision when the sides faced each other in Sheffield on Saturday, 28 October.

On Saturday, 4 November, fans and mourners were invited to pay their respects with an open vigil outside Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

Richie Muzzy, one of the organisers, told ITV News: "It's a hockey family, it's not just friends, they are your second family.

"A few of us came down last Sunday, and it helped me massively. You saw people crying, you saw people laughing, you saw people who didn’t even know each other hugging.

"I just hope somebody else has to the help they needed form tonight as what I’ve got."

The vigil began with a moments silence and then applause for Johnson.

Steelers players, who witnessed the events of last Saturday, also took a moment to add to the growing collection of flowers and tributes.

Tom Scott, who also organised the vigil in Sheffield, said: "To see something that you never ever imagined to see in your second home, in a place of safety, has traumatised a lot of people.

"So for everyone to come together to support each other in whatever way they need, to show support to the players on the ice, to the team we love and to each other - I’m feeling everything, every emotion all at once."

In a statement on social media, Sheffield Steelers thanked all those who attended the vigil, adding: "Your support is very much appreciated".

Johnson's funeral is due to take place in a private ceremony for his family and friends in America on Sunday, 5 November.

A public celebration of his life will be streamed around the world the following day.

