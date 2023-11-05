A woman has died after being hit by a car outside a supermarket in Lincolnshire.

The woman in her 70s was one of two pedestrians hit by a black Nissan at the entrance of the Tesco store in Horncastle at around 1.15pm on Friday.

Both were seriously injured and taken to hospital, where one of the women later died.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

