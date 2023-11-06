Police are looking for two men suspected of a hate crime after the Israel flag was allegedly torn town from a town hall.

The flag had been raised over Sheffield Town Hall as an "act of solidarity" with the people of Israel following the attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza strip on 7 October.

During a pro-Palestine protest on 10 October, it was reported that two men climbed onto the roof of the building and removed the flag.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show the men scaling the 60-metre tall building, throwing the flag down and replacing it with the Palestine flag, to cheers from fellow protesters.South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Officers are investigating the incident as a racially aggravated public order offence contrary to the Public Order Act and are treating it as a hate crime as we continue our enquiries."

