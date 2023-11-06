Parents have been warned to stop children using toothbrushes that have been handed out for free because of concerns they are a choking hazard.

The Brushing for Life packs, which include a brush and toothpaste, have been distributed to hundreds of families in Hull for use by children under three.

But concerns were raised by several parents who noticed a suction cup on the bottom of the brush could easily be detached.

After an investigation by Hull City Council’s Trading Standards, the manufacturer has agreed to recall the packs.

Julia Weldon, director of public health, said: "We are taking immediate action to encourage all parents and carers to stop using these brushes and dispose of them.

"We began informing parents before the voluntary recall was confirmed, as it is simply not worth waiting when children could potentially be at risk.

"The Brushing for Life packs have been issued for several years and do include a printed warning that brushes are not toys and must only be used under supervision.

"While no children have come to any harm, the product is clearly not fit for purpose."

Justine Rooke, general manager for children's services at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, added: "The health and safety of the children and families we work with are always at the forefront of everything we do.

"Good oral care for babies and children set the foundations for a lifetime of good dental health.

"We will work with Hull City Council to continue to promote this and provide support and advice to parents through our 0-19 service."

Further information about replacement brushes will be made available at the earliest opportunity.