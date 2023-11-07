A 15-year-old boy has died after a stabbing near a school in Leeds.

Police were called to the Town Street area of Horsforth at around 3pm on Tuesday, 7 November, to reports a teenager had been stabbed.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The force said a teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life.

“We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally.

“Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”

In a statement to parents, the headteacher of Horsforth School said that the 15-year-old boy was a former student and was stabbed on St. Margaret's Avenue.

Headteacher Dr Paul Bell added: "Our thoughts and sympathies lie with his family at this time while the student is receiving medical treatment."

