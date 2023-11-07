Breaking News
Horsforth: Boy, 15, in critical condition after stabbing near school
A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after an attack near a school in Leeds.
Police were called to the Town Street area of Horsforth at around 3pm on Tuesday, 7 November, to reports a teenager had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.
In a statement to parents, the headteacher of Horsforth School said that the 15-year-old boy was a former student and was stabbed on St. Margaret's Avenue.
Headteacher Dr Paul Bell added: "Our thoughts and sympathies lie with his family at this time while the student is receiving medical treatment."
West Yorkshire Police said a cordon remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.