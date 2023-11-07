A dog has been shot dead by armed police after attacking two people in Halifax.

Officers were called to Stainland Road at around 6pm on Monday, 6 November, after reports that the dog's owner and another person had been injured.

West Yorkshire Police said attempts were made to restrain the dog, but these were unsuccessful and the dog was shot by armed police.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The two people injured in the attack were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Another dog was also injured and has been taken to be treated by a vet.

