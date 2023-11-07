Three women have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a reported BB gun shooting.

Officers were called to Heap Lane in Bradford at around 11am on Tuesday, 7 November, after reports that a man had been shot in the neck.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It's believed that a BB gun was being fired from a nearby building onto the street and has hit a man in the neck.

Three women aged 18, 33 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.