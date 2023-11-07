An 81-year-old man has been jailed for historic sexual offences against children.

Raymond Mackley, from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, was found guilty of 16 child sex offences, including against a child under the age of 13.

His offending, which spanned several years, came to light when one of his victims told a family member she had been abused by him as a child. This led to another victim coming forward.

He was found guilty of eight counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of sexual assault against a child under 13, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Det Con Gillian Gowling of Northallerton CID, said: "Mackley carried out a blatant and sickening series of offences against his victims over several years, yet maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, showing no remorse for what he had done."

She said that "the victims have shown great bravery in coming forward", adding:

"They have lived with the secrecy of the abuse for many years and were initially reluctant to report it to the police, believing that nothing could be done or they wouldn’t be believed.

"The abuse and the burden of secrecy they carried has had a lasting impact on their lives that continues to this day."

Mackley, of The Green in Romanby, was jailed for 12 years in prison on 6 November.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

