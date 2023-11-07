Play Brightcove video

Report by Amelia Beckett

A woman from Bridlington who has been living in a tent for the last year after being evicted by her landlord has slammed comments from the Home Secretary that rough sleeping is a 'lifestyle choice.'

Aimee says that she never imagined she would end up homeless, but having a tent at least gives her some form of shelter and privacy.

She says without it, she sleeps on benches or even the beach.

"I had to do Christmas, New Year, my birthday homeless in a tent in the middle of winter", she said.

"I never imagined that I would be homeless but it's happened. Somebody comes up to and takes the keys off you and then where do you go? It all just happened so fast."

Aimee gets support from the Mind Homeless Hub which opened in Bridlington six months ago to help deal with the town's growing housing crisis.

Since 2021 the number of people sleeping rough across East Yorkshire has increased five fold.

But over the weekend, Home Secretary Suella Braverman claimed rough sleeping is a "lifestyle choice" announcing plans to restrict the use of tents used by homeless people on the streets.

She added she would put a stop to "aggressive begging" as she accused rough sleepers of causing "nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public places".

Director of operations at Mind Hull and East Yorkshire, Sam Bell, said she was concerned about the language.

"Nobody grows up with the aspiration to be a rough sleeper or living in temporary accommodation", she said.

"It's a very complex state of affairs to be making blanket statements about."

Shaun has been rough sleeping in Bridlington since January Credit: ITV News

Shaun has been rough sleeping in Bridlington since January and is also supported by the charity.

He said: "People just look at you like you're scum and we're not scum. We're just people who've been in a situation and we're struggling.

"They might find themselves in that predicament one day and we'd be there to help them."