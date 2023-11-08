Seventeen people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries in a brawl in a pizza takeaway.

Police were called at around 7pm on Tuesday, 7 November, after a man walked into the shop on Enderby Road and threatened the owner with a knife. He was arrested at his home address.

An hour after the first incident, a fight broke out when a large group of armed, masked people entered the same shop. One man was seriously injured.Police made 16 more arrests. All 17 suspects remain in custody.

Supt Paul Butler, of Humberside Police, said: "We understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern amongst the community.

"We will not tolerate violence such as this, and I want to offer my reassurance that we have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of lines of enquiry as we look to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"People living in the area can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days."

Police want to speak to witnesses.

