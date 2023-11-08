The family of teenage stabbing victim Alfie Lewis say he was "one in a million" in their first comments since his death.

Alfie, 15, died on Tuesday following an incident near Horsforth School in Leeds, where he had been taught.

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released without charge.

West Yorkshire Police have warned people against speculating about the case.

In a statement, Alfie's family said they were "devastated".

They said: "Alfie you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

"You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends."

They added: "We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you."

Alfie died in hospital following an incident in the Town Street area of Horsforth at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Specially trained officers are supporting the family, while police continue their investigations at the scene.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson said: "Alfie’s family are absolutely devastated about his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected so that they can begin to grieve at what is clearly a very difficult and painful time for them.

"We fully appreciate that the murder of a child in these circumstances will cause concern in the community, and we are aware of various discussions and comments on social media.

"We would ask that people avoid unhelpful and often inaccurate speculation on social media which has the potential to cause unnecessary distress to the family and create issues that divert and distract the police response to this terrible incident.

"We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie’s tragic death.

"The exception to this is we would, of course, still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, which took place in a busy part of Horsforth, or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Floral tributes have continued to be left at a bench in Horsforth, while a local church has been opened for prayers.