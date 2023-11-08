Train services in West Yorkshire are facing disruption after a landslip damaged the railway line.

Passengers are being encouraged to check their journey before travelling due to the problem in Dewsbury.

One of the two lines in the area is closed, affecting services travelling from Leeds towards Huddersfield. Trains heading towards Leeds are still running, but are subject to delays.

S ervices from Leeds will not call at Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.

Network Rail is investigating but said disruption is expected to continue into Thursday while repair work is carried out.

Matt Rice, of Network Rail, said: "Our teams are working hard to repair damage to the railway in Dewsbury. While we want to minimise disruption to travellers, the safety of passengers is our top priority.

" We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to journeys and we want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this work."

A spokesperson on behalf of Northern and TransPennine Express said: "We want to thank our passengers for their patience as Network Rail carries out essential work to the railway in Dewsbury. There is a reduced service in place which is expected to continue into Thursday.

" We are advising passengers to check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or via their train operator."