A woman took a potentially lethal dose of heroin before killing herself and another driver in a car crash, an inquest has heard.

Mother-of-five Mikah Chandler, 45, had a cocktail of class A drugs in her system when she got behind the wheel of her boyfriend's BMW on 24 April this year.

She was driving on the A16 at North Thoresby, Lincolnshire, when she collided head-on with a van being driven by Graham Ross.

Both Chandler and Mr Ross, 34, died instantly.An inquest heard she had heroin, cocaine, pregabalin and diazepam in her system at the time.

Coroner Paul Cooper said: "All those substances should not have been in her system as she drove. Mr Ross was the most unlucky man on this road in the wrong place at the wrong time on this day."He added: "It is a tragedy this happened."

The scene of the crash on the A16. Credit: MEN Media

The court was told Chandler was driving without a licence or insurance.Other motorists were concerned about her driving before the crash. One said he feared she was "going to kill someone because it was being driven recklessly and dangerously".PC Tristan Hudson, of Lincolnshire Police, said witnesses reported her swerving to overtake other vehicles.

"There was nothing he could have done to avoid the collision," he said.

Chandler had received support for drug addiction, but had failed to attend an appointment with a recovery worker earlier in the year.Relatives of Mr Ross described him as a "lovely and happy man" and asked if police had responded to the concerns of other motorists before the crash.

PC Hudson said he did not know if a report had been acted upon.