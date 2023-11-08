Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old boy who died after a stabbing near a school in Leeds.

The teenager, named locally as Alfie Lewis, was attacked in the Horsforth area on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

The incident happened in an area close to both Horsforth School, where he had been a pupil, and St Margaret's Primary School.

Flowers are being left at the scene at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane, which remained cordoned off.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called just before 3pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault and witnesses said an air ambulance landed nearby.

A teenage boy has been arrested.

Around half a mile from the police cordon on Church Road, about 50 young people gathered on Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil on Broadgate Lane.

People could be seen hugging, with some wiping away tears, as they stood around a bench covered in floral tributes.

Police activity in Horsforth, Leeds, after the incident Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

An online fundraising page has been set up to cover funeral costs.

Organiser Matt Healy wrote: "Alfie was a kind and thoughtful boy who had all of his friend’s best interests at heart.

"He was loving, mischievous, adventurous and, as such, extremely popular. He was everything a 15 year old child should be and his life was senselessly taken from him before he had the chance to grow into it."

Other tributes have been posted on social media.

Evie Pullan wrote: "You always knew how to turn a bad situation into something funny no matter what you never failed to make us laugh. It doesn’t feel real that you’re not here anymore but no matter what you’ll always be with us in our hearts."

Kayla Robinson said: "If only tonight you could see how many people loved and appreciated your presence! You will be missed millions."

Candles spelling out the name 'Alf' were left by a bench where tributes are growing. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, Horsforth School's headteacher Dr Paul Bell said: "Horsforth School is overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students yesterday. Everyone’s thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy’s family and friends.

“A tragedy like this is a huge shock to our school and local community, and we understand that people will be deeply affected by this rare incident,. However, we know the community will rally together to support each other during this very sad and difficult time.”

“We are working with Leeds City Council and others agencies to support our students and staff who have been affected.”

A parent of a child from Horsforth School, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's horrible. It's shocking because it's a nice area. You read about these things happening in London and you think it's dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don't think it would happen here.

"I just keep thinking about the parents. He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he's not there."

Local MP Stuart Andrew described the incident has "deeply shocking and distressing".

He said: "My heartfelt sympathy goes to the family of the victim. I cannot imagine how they will be feeling and my thoughts are prayers are with them at this dreadful time."

Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said on X, formerly Twitter: "Heartbroken to learn to (sic) of a serious event in Horsforth this afternoon.

"I know the distress and upset this will cause students and staff.

"While there isn't much we can say at this stage, an arrest has been made, and we will be supporting Horsforth School in every way we can."

