Legendary ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will make a guest appearance in a Christmas episode of Emmerdale, the show's producers have announced.

Filming with the Olympic gold medal winning duo has already taken place in Leeds.

Bosses on the ITV soap have not divulged details of the episode, other than to say that the pair will "help a well loved Emmerdale character with a festive marriage proposal".

Dean said: "It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

Torvill added: "I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it."

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale. Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show."

Torvill and Dean won gold at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics in 1984.

In recent years they have become well-known for their role in coaching on ITV's Dancing on Ice.

