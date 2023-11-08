Rishi Sunak says the Government is doing "everything we can" to tackle knife crime following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy near a school in Leeds.

Fifteen-year-old Alfie Lewis died after an incident near Horsforth School, where he had been a pupil.

Another teenager has been arrested.

Reacting to Alfie's death, the Prime Minister said: " My heart goes out to the family and friends of the young person who was tragically killed.

"What I want to say is that we're doing everything we can to clamp down in particular on knife crime as it impacts young people."

Alfie's death comes a little over a year after 15-year-old Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death outside his school in Huddersfield.

Mr Sunak said police had confiscated 100,000 knives "over the past few years" and officers had been given extra powers, as set out in Tuesday's King's Speech.

He added: " I want to make sure that in all communities across the country we have got police officers giving people the reassurance they need that their communities are safe. That's why we've got record numbers of police officers on the street."

Tributes have been paid to Alfie, who has been described as "loving, mischievous, adventurous and extremely popular".

West Yorkshire Police said his death was a "needless loss".

Senior investigator officer Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson said: "We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally.

Police activity in Horsforth, Leeds, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

"Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance."

Alison Lowe, deputy mayor for policing and crime in West Yorkshire, said she was "devastated" by the news of Alfie's death.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends and the local community affected by this utterly senseless incident," she said.

"I will be liaising closely with West Yorkshire Police and partners to ensure we are doing all we can to provide reassurance and support in the days and weeks to come."

Local MP Stuart Andrew said his thoughts were with "pupils, teachers and staff at Horsforth school, who I know will be devastated". "The whole community will be stunned by this as the school is such a proud part of the town, which is a peaceful and welcoming place," he said.

