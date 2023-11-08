A woman who almost went blind has been awarded £200,000 in compensation over a delay in hospital treatment for an eye condition.Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust admitted medical negligence in its care of 58-year-old Susan Clarke.Ms Clarke was diagnosed with diabetes in 1992. In 2011 she developed diabetic retinopathy – a condition which affects blood vessels in the retina – and was referred to Diana, Princess of Wales hospital in Grimsby. The disease worsened and, following a review in the hospital's eye department on 22 May 2013, a follow-up appointment was supposed to happen within six months. But she was not seen until December 2014.

Despite starting medication, her sight deteriorated significantly.

"I wouldn't wish it on anybody," she said. "I wouldn't want it to happen to anyone at all. I get ever so mad about it."Describing her situation as "disgusting" she added: "I can't go out on my own. I have to have my grandkids [but] I can't see cars or buses coming. I can't watch TV, I can't read."Ms Clarke made a legal claim in December 2015. She was awarded compensation last month.The hospital trust admitted failing to give Ms Clarke an appropriate standard of care but denied responsibility for the full extent of her vision loss. Ms Clarke's eyesight had also been worsened by non-negligent cataracts and a stroke, which were unrelated to her diabetic retinopathy. A trust spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise for the delay in treatment Ms Clarke experienced."We made early admissions in this case and we're pleased that now this matter has reached a conclusion."