Detectives in Huddersfield are hunting burglars who carried off a £75,000 haul of unique coins and jewellery in a pillow case.

The raid at a house in Netherton took place between 9pm on Wednesday, 18 October and 7.25am the following morning.

The burglars made off with a collection of gold and silver coins, plus jewellery, with an estimated value of £75,000.

Some of the coins feature characters from Winnie the Pooh.

Suspects used a pillowcase taken from the house to carry the items away.

Police have renewed their appeal for information.

Det Con Christopher Eglen, of the Huddersfield District Crime Team, said: "We are again appealing for information regarding the theft of this unique collection of gold/silver coins.

"I am asking anybody who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of these items or knowledge of the people involved in the offence to contact West Yorkshire Police and assist us with our ongoing enquiries."