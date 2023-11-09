Boy, 14, charged with murder of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis in Leeds

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis in Leeds.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday also charged with possession of a knife.

Alife was attacked in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools, including Horsforth School, where he had been a pupil.

Police said they were called to an assault just before 3pm on Tuesday in Church Lane, Horsforth. Alfie died in hospital.

His family have described him as "one in a million".

In a statement they added: "You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends.

"We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you."

Tributes have continued to grow at a bench where Alfie used to spend time with friends.

West Yorkshire Police have urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the case.

