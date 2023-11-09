A couple whose house caught fire when they rushed their baby to hospital said: "It's all gone."Samantha Brown, 27, and her partner Phil Abbott, 28, left their home in Doncaster on Sunday, 5 November, because of concerns for the health of their son.When they returned from a hospital accident and emergency unit the first floor was ablaze.

A candle they had forgotten put out had set fire to one of the bedrooms, before flames spread through other rooms, leaving much of the property gutted.

Miss Brown told the Yorkshire Live website: "It was just awful. I was an absolute mess the first night, it still doesn't feel real. I just remember screaming at the fire fighters to please save my son's memory box.

" I was saying, 'if you can get anything please get that'."Obviously the things that are inside that box are irreplaceable – they are all memories from when he was a new-born... his umbilical cord, scan pictures, tiny baby clothes."They did manage to retrieve it, some bits were burnt but the most of it was intact, I was so grateful for that. But all the rest of our belongings are gone."

Much of the property was left smoke damaged. Credit: MEN Media

The family are staying with family as they try to repair the damage.Samantha, who owns a messy play business for babies, said: "It's a bit crazy at the minute. We are between houses, the costs are mounting. We have had to pay £3,000 alone for somebody to sort out the smoke damage."We can't even take our son near the house at the moment because of the smoke, it's dangerous and he has been on oxygen recently due to a chest infection too."We've had to get rid of everything, even down to our toothbrushes, we've had to rip out the ceiling, we're not sure yet whether the carpets are going to be salvageable. "We've had to rip the bathroom out that had just recently been renovated, we have no wardrobe, no bed, nothing. It's all just gone."

An online fundraiser set up to support the family has raised more than £1,500.

Organiser Sophie McDonagh, said: "With Samantha having a young baby and nothing left for him we are trying to raise some money to be able to help her and get family through this awful experience."

