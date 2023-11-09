Play Brightcove video

Video report by Arif Ahmed

A fifteen-year old boxer is set to make her professional debut against a Mexican fighter more than double her age.Liverpool-born Rianna Doforo – who trains in Doncaster with manager and ex-professional fighter Stefy Bull and World Super-Welterweight Champion Terri Harper – will enter the ring in Mexico City on Thursday, 9 November.

Her opponent is 39-year-old Milagros Hernandez, who has lost all six of her professional bouts.Boxers must be 18 to turn professional in the UK, so Doforo is heading to Central America for her debut bout. Rianna, who already has two national titles to her name, said she believes she can become "the greatest female fighter on the planet" and admitted she is excited to step into the ring. She said: "I love performing. It just makes me feel alive."

Her father, Liam Doforo, said he had no concerns about his daughter fighting a much older woman, saying: "I've spent too many hours in the gym with Rianna watching her training."If we didn't think she was ready then obviously we wouldn't take her."Stefy Bull, Rianna's coach and manager, similarly expressed little concern about how Rianna will cope during the fight. He said: "She's not going in with a world class fighter. She's going in where she's well-matched and we're going over there for the occasion."He described Rianna as having "superstar potential". Bull said: "She's got everything. She's got the look, she can speak, she can fight, she's got the shape, she's athletic. Sometimes in life you drop on something that's the full package and it's very, very rare, and I believe that she's the full package."