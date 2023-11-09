Play Brightcove video

'We're not going anywhere so you might as well come out': The moment police arrest a man found in a pond

Police have released video footage of the moment officers arrested a suspected drink driver who was found hiding in a pond.

The 22-year-old man was located using a heat-detecting drone after submerging himself in water in Bourne, Lincolnshire.

In bodycam footage released by Lincolnshire Police, one officer can be heard shouting: "I can see your head. Get out of the water."

A colleague shouts: "Come here now. We're not going anywhere so you might as well come out.

"We're going to send a dog in if you don't get out. It's over."

The footage shows the man walking from the water before being handcuffed.

The arrest happened after police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta on Tuesday, 7 November.

The driver drove off before abandoning the car and running off.

A force spokesperson said: "Our officer gave chase, but the driver entered a water-filled ditch. He left the ditch and ran towards a wooded area after crossing Raymond Mays Way.

"During the search for him, he was located by one of our drone pilots hiding in a pond.

"Despite trying to conceal himself under water, the drone pilot picked up his heat source and with the assistance of two other officers the man was retrieved from the water."

The man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, drink and drug driving and possessing class A and B drugs.

He was given medical attention before being released on bail pending further enquiries.