The A63 has been shut in both directions between the A15 at Hessle and the A1034 at South Cave after a lorry carrying a forklift truck hit a bridge.

Highways officials warned the closure could be "protracted" following the incident on Thursday morning and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Emergency services are at the scene.

In a statement Humberside Police said: "The A63 is currently closed both east and west bound between Brough and South Cave, as well as Dale Road/Elloughton.

"Road users are expect to experience delays throughout the day whilst emergency repair work is carried out to a bridge following a collision involving a lorry.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and plan alternative travel routes."

National Highways added: "The lorry was transporting a forklift truck, which struck the bridge. Emergency services and traffic officers are on scene.

"The closure is expected to be protracted whilst the bridge is assessed for damage and made safe. There is also recovery and carriageway clearance that will take place."