A pensioner who lost a leg after he was hit by a runaway trailer says he has come to accept his "new reality".

Ivor Parlett, now 72, was walking home from the supermarket in Thorne, Doncaster, when a detached trailer ran onto the pavement and crashed into him, pinning him to a wall.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew arrived at the scene. When they removed the trailer, his leg had been almost entirely amputated below the knee.

He also suffered a severe chest injury and a major cut to the neck.

Mr Parlett was taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital by land ambulance for lifesaving treatment, but ended up having to have his his injured leg removed.

However, he said he was remaining positive.

"I've come to realise that life can throw unexpected challenges our way, and we must adapt," he said.

"I've accepted my new reality and am determined to make the most of it. You learn to adjust, don't you? I'm focused on embracing this new chapter and making it the best it can be."

Ivor Parlett says he has learned to adapt. Credit: Helicopter ER/Quest

Dr Steve Rowe, the trauma doctor who treated Mr Parlett at the scene following the incident on 21 December 2021, said his leg injury could have been fatal.

"When a limb has been amputated, the damage to blood vessels can be significant, and arterial bleeding can rapidly become fatal," he said.

The air ambulance crew provided continuous medical treatment to stabilise Mr Parlett on the way to hospital.

Mr Parlett was fitted with a prosthetic after losing his leg. He suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, a fractured spine, and hearing loss in both ears.

But he said: "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to be alive and to still be here today. Dr Steve and the YAA team played a vital role in saving my life during the journey to the hospital, and their dedication and expertise are beyond measure. Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an exceptional charity, and I am incredibly grateful."

The case will feature in an episode of Helicopter ER on Quest at 9pm on Friday, 10 November.

