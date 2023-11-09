A senior detective has told an inquest that a bag of weapons found weeks before a young woman was stabbed to death should clearly have been treated with "concern".

The weapons, including an axe and a hammer, were discovered on 6 May 2021 on a farm track close to the stables where 23-year-old Gracie Spinks kept her horse, in Duckmanton, near Chesterfield.

The bag also contained the sexual stimulant Viagra and a note saying "Don't lie".

Dog Walker Anna White, who found the weapons, reported them to police, but officers dismissed them as bushcraft tools and treated them as lost property.

Gracie was stabbed to death as she tended her horse around six weeks later, on 18 June.

Her suspected killer, Michael Sellers, who she had reported to police for stalking, was found dead a short distance away having apparently killed himself.

An inquest into Gracie's death at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Ms White was "totally stunned" at the officers' lack of reaction to what she showed them.

On Thursday Det Ch Insp Claudia Musson, from Derbyshire Constabulary, told the hearing that PC Jill Lee-Liggett and PC Ashley Downing – the two officers assigned to respond to Ms White’s 101 call about the bag – did not have the same amount of experience as she did.

B ut she said the collection of items were clearly a "concern".

Michael Sellers Credit: PA

She said: "They were weapons and there’s the obvious concerns about the note, but my concern was it was a bag of weapons, with Viagra, and that gives you sexual intent and a weapon to be used in violence. That was my take.

"I’m fully aware I am a detective of some years with the benefit of time and experience compared to the officers so I have to put myself in their shoes as much as I can, but I don’t think anyone who saw the items could reasonably argue they are not weapons that could cause harm."

She said it would have been "proportionate" for the officers to go to the location where Ms White had found the bag and to carry out house-to-house enquiries at nearby properties, including Blue Lodge Farm.

Explaining why, she said: "The rucksack is completely out of place in that location.

"I understand what the officers said in relation to bushcraft and I accept that an axe could mean people were chopping wood, but all those items together is a concern.

"You would make some enquiries about the items found. You have got to give some information to allow people to make an assessment but at the same time you don’t want to tell them everything.

"I would certainly have said 'We found a bag with possible weapons' and if they saw anything suspicious or if they had problems with anybody."

Det Ch Insp Musson said she would also have expected the officers who visited Ms White’s home to make notes.

T he officers involved have already told the inquest they did not take notes because the bag was being treated as found property rather than being linked to a crime.

The inquest also heard from Ms White, who said she was "totally stunned at the lack of reaction" from the two officers about the bag, which she had taken back to her house after discovering it.

She said the pair were at her home for around 20 minutes and told her it would go to lost property rather than be investigated further, despite her concerns that the contents could be used to hurt someone.

She said: "The officers came into the kitchen, put gloves on, and opened the bag. I asked what would be done with it and I was told it would probably go to lost property.

"One of the officers mentioned it might be for geocaching or something and I remember thinking, 'No'.

"In my head at the time, I thought they would be able to find who the bag belonged to because of DNA on the water bottle in it and I was told no, that won’t happen.

"I think at the time, not knowing what was going to occur, I thought I was doing the right thing by taking it to the police."

The inquest continues.