Two dealers caught during a police operation to target drugs at this year’s Leeds Festival have been jailed.

Joshua Hague, aged 20, of Parkview, Worsbrough, Barnsley, and Wade Taylor, aged 18, of High Street, Barnsley, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

The pair are the last of six suspects who were caught during a police and security operation at the event and have been remanded in prison since their arrests in August.

Hague had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA.

Taylor pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA and ketamine, and possession of criminal property in relation to recovered cash.

Both were sentenced to 45 months in a young offenders institution.

Drugs and cash recovered from Armitage and Harper.

On 24 August, the pair were seen among a large group within the festival campsite and attempted to flee when approached by police.

They were detained nearby and found in possession of controlled drugs and cash. Drugs were also found in their tents.

The value of the drugs recovered was estimated at £32,270, based on the increased street value of drugs at the festival.

Their imprisonment comes after four other drug dealers were jailed last month after being caught at Leeds Festival this year.

On 27 October, Corin Armitage, of New Street, Great Houghton, Barnsley, and Cody Harper, aged 18, of William Street, Barnsley, were jailed after being caught with large amounts of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine at the festival. The drugs had an estimated street value of £8,910.

Armitage was sentenced to three years and Harper to 30 months.

Prior to that, on October 18, D

aniel Matthews and Robert Kurzweil were sentenced for drug dealing at the festival. Kurzweil, aged 27, of Selby Drive, Manchester, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and Matthews, aged 29, of Frodsham Road, Manchester, was jailed for 32 months.

Nitrous oxide cannisters seized from Kurzweil and Matthews. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

They had been caught with large quantities of cocaine, MDMA and 2,000 canisters of nitrous oxide, as well as thousands of pounds in cash. The drugs had an estimated street value of between £18,820 and £28,820.

A total of 56 people were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences at this year’s event, with the majority still on bail or released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Superintendent Dan Wood of West Yorkshire Police, led the policing operation for Leeds Festival.

He said: “The significant prison sentences that these offenders have now received should send a very clear message to anyone who thinks they can target this event to profit from the criminal trade in dangerous illegal substances.

“These seven arrived at the festival site in August to cynically make money from selling drugs, but they never went home again and are now starting lengthy periods in prison.

“We will be continuing to work with Festival Republic next year to support their safety operation, with a particular focus on drugs offences, and we hope these latest convictions from this year’s operation will help to serve as a very strong deterrent.”

