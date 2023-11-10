A fresh appeal for information has been launched on the 15th anniversary of an arson attack which killed a grandmother.

Léa Florentina Brooke, 81, died in a house fire on Walton Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, just after 1.30am on 10 November 2008. White spirit had been poured through her letterbox and set alight.

A motive has never been established.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "Léa was a mother and a grandmother, and her murder was a huge shock to the local community, as well as her family and friends.

" As we approach the 15th anniversary of this tragic event, we continue to appeal for any information about the person or persons responsible for causing her death."

Mrs Brooke regularly attended Wakefield Golf Club in Sandal and devoted her time to helping others through the Inner Wheel Club of Wakefield, where she had been a member of for more than 50 years.

Det Ch Insp Roebuck added: "We continue to believe the answers Léa’s family are so desperately seeking will be found in the local community and would ask for anyone who has any kind of information about this matter to come forward, as they may have that vital piece of evidence which could lead to a significant development in this case.

" Fifteen years is a long time and it is possible that allegiances may have changed within this period. If you know anything about what happened on that night in Sandal then I urge you to come forward and speak with my team."

