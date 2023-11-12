Thousands gather to pay respects at Remembrance Day parades and services

Thousands have turned out to Remembrance Day services and parades across the region today.

In Doncaster, Ben Parkinson, the most severely injured British soldier to survive the Afghan war, was among those paying their respects.

The hero veteran never misses the town's parade, saying. ''It's all about the fallen. So it needs to be done really. We need to remember them. And the turn-out is amazing. Look how many there is!''

But for his nephew George, chosen to lay Ben's wreath - it was all very new.

''I was really excited and I was really surprised that he chose me. I am really thankful that he fought the war for us and that he saved his friends from the tank.''

It was a first today too for Gordon Coggon - a veteran who finally got to wear his medal today. He's only just been awarded it for his part in nuclear weapons testing.

''It's a real honour. After waiting 70 years for it. I'm so proud of my medal - I shouldn't have worn my coat over it!''

In Sowerby Bridge, there was a service to remember the men of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Company who died in the First World War.

The fallen railway workers

At 11am a whistle was blown - a poignant reminder that it was probably the last sound the soldiers heard on leaving the valley - and the very last sound for those who advanced 'over the top' to their deaths.

Original whistle from Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Company

James Hennigan, from Friends of Sowerby Bridge railway station said it was decided to start the service differently this year, with the original railway whistle.

The day before, on Armistice Day the 'forgotten soldiers' of the Commonwealth were remembered at the Sikh memorial in Huddersfield's Greenhead Park.

In the village of Deighton, near Wetherby, hundreds of woollen poppies knitted by a team of volunteers have been on display for Remembrance weekend.

Knitted poppies on display in Kirk Deighton

A river of red, white and purple can been seen cascading down the aisle of All Saints Church in Kirk -the poppies were made to honour the sacrifice made by so many servicemen and women and creator Irene Ethrington said it was a team effort.

