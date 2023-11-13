A young woman who was banned from a shopping centre for persistent anti-social behaviour has been jailed after breaching the order.

Charlotte Sheriff, 21, was given a criminal behaviour order earlier this year after causing problems at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, in Doncaster, as well as Doncaster Interchange and Doncaster railway station.

Sheriff, who had previously verbally abused security staff at the shopping centre, was arrested after she was seen entering the building.

Sheriff, of Cross Street, New Rossington, admitted breaching the order and was jailed for six weeks.

PC Hannah Cowling, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We want our city centre to be a safe and welcoming place for people to live, visit, work and shop, and in order to have that we want to stamp out antisocial behaviour.

"Sheriff's offending was so persistent and troublesome she was given a CBO and after breaching the terms of that order, she was swiftly arrested by officers.

"CBOs are only served on the most serious and persistent antisocial individuals and the fact Sheriff is now in jail shows just how severely breaches of them are seen in a court of law."