A courier driver who stabbed his manager to death at a FedEx depot after wrongly claiming he had not been paid has been jailed for life.

Ronald Sekanjako, 49, attacked 60-year-old Philip Woodcock after confronting him at the depot in Hellaby, Rotherham, on 2 November last year.

Colleagues saw the incident happen after Sekanjako walked into the offices armed with two knives and a hammer.

He warned "there will be death" before stabbing Mr Woodcock in the heart.

Sentencing Sekanjako to life with a minimum term of 27 years, His Honour Judge Reeds KC told him: "Everyone who knew Phil Woodcock knew him as a kind and committed family man - a hard worker, well respected in his community and a man who would go out of his way to help others.

"He was just months away from a hard earned retirement where he and his partner were preparing for all of the things they wanted to do. He was entitled to enjoy the rest of his life with family and friends. You snatched all of that away from him with your self-obsessed and brutal violence."

A trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard Sekanjako had been suspended from work for allegedly stealing fuel.

He had previously complained about the suspension and about his pay. He had mounting debts and had received letters threatening bailiff action, the court was told.

The attack happened at the FedEx depot in Rotherham.

On the day of the incident he was heard demanding money and claiming he had been the victim of racial discrimination.

But the court was told a final invoice of £719 had been paid to him an hour before he murdered Mr Woodcock.

Another worker suffered a minor injury to his thumb after intervening when the attack happened.

The jury took just over two hours to find Sekanjako guilty of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

'I spend the days alone now'

In a statement given in court, Mr Woodcock's wife, Joanne, said he had been due to retire.

"He was my everything," she said.

"My life will never be the same again and the impact of his death has lost absolute devastation. He went to work one day and never came home.

She added: "He was the most caring and honest man and had a wacky sense of humour and everyone around him was affected by this and his laughter. He was my best friend. He was a bundle of energy taken away from me."

Mrs Woodcock said her house is "too quiet" without him.

"I often forget and shout out his name to tell him something. I turn around and realise he is not here... I have no energy in my home any longer. I spend the days alone now, crying.

Mr Woodcock's brother Robert told the court his death had "changed my life and my family".

He added: "It has impacted not only my physical, mental and emotional health, but also that of my family. Activities I most enjoyed, especially interests I shared with Phil have lost their meaning. If they do resonate at all they only serve as a reminder that he is not here to enjoy them."

He said family gatherings had become "devoid of their central character".

"The loss of Phil has destroyed everything we once enjoyed," he said.

"He was the most considering, gentle, caring person. No one could ever comprehend he would suffer violence of any kind."

