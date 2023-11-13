A High Court judge has refused to give council social services staff permission to change the forename of a boy from his given name "Mia".

Mr Justice Cobb was told that the boy, who is approaching his first birthday and is in council care, could face bullying because he had been given a popular girls' name.

B ut the judge ruled against social services staff in the Family Division of the High Court in Leeds after considering arguments at private hearing.

He said the boy could not be identified in media reports of the case and has not named the council involved.

Lawyers representing the council argued that the boy was “likely to suffer significant emotional harm” as a result of being given a name “that is predominantly considered to be a female name”.

The boy’s father was against the name Mia, but his mother wanted her choice of name to remain “undisturbed”.

“Tradition is not the same as it used to be, and Mia can be whoever or whatever he wants to be,” she told the judge.

“I want this name to remain his registered name.”

Mr Justice Cobb said he was not persuaded that the fears of council staff were justified.

“It is submitted on behalf of the local authority that such a name may attract ridicule or teasing and by consequence is capable of having a negative impact on his self-esteem as he grows up,” said the judge.

“I … find myself unpersuaded that there are reasonable grounds for believing that [the boy] will suffer significant emotional harm in the school and community in which he will live simply by having the forename of Mia."

The judge said a “vast range of forenames” was used in “today’s multi-cultural and diverse society”.

“Popular culture continues to influence parents’ baby name choices year by year,” he said.

“There are many forenames in common currency now which would not have been thought of five or 10 or so years ago.”

“I accept the mother’s argument, that ‘tradition is not the same as it used to be’. “

