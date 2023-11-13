The mother of a young woman believed to have been stabbed to death by her stalker has told an inquest her family’s "heart has been ripped out".

Gracie Spinks was described as "the life of the party", a "role model" and a "free spirit" in tributes from relatives and friends at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.

The 23-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds on 18 June 2021.

She is believed to have been killed by her former colleague, 35-year-old Michael Sellers. Gracie had previously reported him to Derbyshire Police for stalking her.

Several members of the jury and family members wept as relatives delivered their statements at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

Holding back tears, Ms Spinks’ mother, Alison Ward, said: "Gracie was the life and soul and energy of our house. She would always be singing, playing music and having fun with us all.

" Now we have silence in our house and the heart of our family has been ripped out.

" The death of our beautiful daughter left the whole family and myself devastated. Nothing will ever be the same.

“I cannot put into words how much this has impacted my family and every aspect of my life."

Gracie Spinks

Ms Ward said her daughter’s room remains untouched since her death, with dirty clothes on the floor and an empty crisp packet on the bedside cabinet.

Gracie was stabbed to death as she tended to her horse at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, Derbyshire.

Sellers’ body was found later that day around 150 metres away, with self-inflicted injuries.

Gracie had reported "creepy" Sellers to Derbyshire Police due to stalking concerns months before she died after the pair met at work in 2020.

The inquest has heard he was judged to pose a low risk.

Senior detectives have apologised for failings in the case.

Gracie's father Richard Spinks said she was an "amazing and unique person", telling the court: "Everybody she met, she took to straight away, and they to her.

"She was so friendly and open and smiley and happy.

" I am so devastated that she could not fulfil her hopes and dreams and all the things she wanted to do.

" She was the light of my life and so precious to me. Her loss has changed me completely and I miss her every day."

Michael Sellers Credit: PA

Her brother, Thomas Spinks, said: "Gracie lit up the room. She was the life of the party and had an absolutely massive, golden heart."

Her sister, Abi Heaton, said: "I will always see her laughing, pulling funny faces and singing.

" She would do anything for those she loved. She was the life of my family, our best friend and deserved so much more.

" I don’t know what to do without her. I am lost."

The inquest continues.

