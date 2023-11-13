Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has been missing for 32 days.

Lincolnshire Police said the 64-year-old, named only as Marie, is from the Stamford area and was reported missing on Friday 10 November.

She is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and a pale complexion.

The force said it is believed she may have travelled to neighbouring counties.

It says it has been carrying out a number of enquiries since her disappearance was reported to them and now hopes a public appeal will help the investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.