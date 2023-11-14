A councillor in Kirklees has been suspended from the Labour Party after being accused of sharing anti-semitic content on social media.

Ebrahim Dockrat was elected in August as a member for Batley East. He replaced former councillor Fazila Loonat, who was jailed in July for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to avoid a speeding penalty.

On being elected he said he wanted to deliver a "fresh start" for his constituents.

Cllr Dockrat is now under investigation by the party. He has also been criticised for liking a tweet by Jackie Walker, who was expelled from the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership over claims of anti-semitism.

He has not commented on his suspension.

A source close to Kirklees Labour said Cllr Dockrat had "undermined" colleagues by "grandstanding" on issues around the Israel-Hamas conflict.

They said: "Many Labour Group members have been working together, making a positive difference and raising money for aid in Gaza.

"If Ebrahim had spent more time on this rather than grandstanding and undermining his colleagues he might not be in this situation.”

They added: "The situation in Gaza and Israel is deeply upsetting and all of us in the Labour Party want the violence against innocent civilians to end immediately – but sharing antisemitic imagery is never acceptable.

“Labour condemns antisemitism in the strongest possible terms and it’s right that any complaints are investigated, taken seriously and dealt with appropriately."

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the party has ripped out anti-semitism at its roots. We will continue to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate speech every day of the week, it has no place in the Labour Party."

Last month Clllr Dockrat was one of 19 Labour councillors who signed an open letter distancing themselves from comments made during an LBC interview by Sir Keir Starmer about withholding power and water from Palestinians.

One councillor alleged that the Council Leader, Cllr Cathy Scott, had told them they were at risk of suspension due to their actions.

Since then the group has taken a more collaborative approach to the issue, with a letter sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling on the government to support efforts to put an end to the hostilities.

Deputy Leader of Kirklees Conservative Group, Cllr John Taylor, said: "The residents of Batley East deserve better. One councillor jailed for perverting the course of justice to be replaced by claims of antisemitism, a matter of weeks in office.

"More evidence, if it were needed, this shambolic Labour-run council has run its course!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.