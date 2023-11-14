People are being told to avoid the centre of Leeds after an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way.

Police and two crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that there is no one on the crane.

A number of road closures are in place around Riverside Way, and LNER says train services running through Leeds station may be cancelled or delayed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...