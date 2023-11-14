Buildings evacuated and roads closed in Leeds city centre after crane incident
People are being told to avoid the centre of Leeds after an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way.
Police and two crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that there is no one on the crane.
A number of road closures are in place around Riverside Way, and LNER says train services running through Leeds station may be cancelled or delayed.
